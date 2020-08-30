Suresh Raina’s uncle dies, aunt critical after attack by robbers in Punjab

Earlier, the Chennai Super Kings had announced that the all-rounder had pulled out of the Indian Premier League for personal reasons.

news Crime

The 58-year-old uncle of cricketer Suresh Raina died while four members of his family sustained injuries allegedly in an attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a government contractor. According to police, the incident took place at Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot on the night intervening August 19 and 20. Kumar's elder brother Shyam Lal confirmed that the victim was the cricketer's uncle. He said Raina is expected to visit the village.

According to police, three to four members of the notorious Kale Kachhewala gang had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot.

At the time of the attack, they were sleeping on the terrace of their house. Ashok Kumar suffered head injuries and died on the same night, police said.

Confirming Kumar's death, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana had earlier said he had no confirmation about the victim's relation with the cricketer.

We are investigating the matter, said the SSP. According to police, robbers decamped with some cash and gold from the house.

Kumar's 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal suffered injuries, said police.

While Satya Devi has been discharged from hospital, others are still undergoing treatment, said Pathankot Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk.

According to reports, in addition to his uncle's death, the concern over COVID-19 cases among his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had worried Raina. Earlier, CSK had announced that all-rounder Suresh Raina had pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons. This even as it emerged that a second player in the team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The player who has tested positive is a right-handed top-order batsman, who has been a part of India A teams in recent past and is a prolific performer in Ranji Trophy. On Friday, a T20 specialist pacer had tested positive along with 12 members of the contingent in Dubai.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK tweeted CEO Kasi Viswanathan's statement.

It is understood that the COVID-19 caseload of one franchise (13) has made a lot of players as well as support staff wary about the situation as they remain in the bio-bubble for the next two and half months.