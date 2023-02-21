Suresh Gopi claims his speech on ‘destruction of non-believers’ was edited out of context

The actor-politician said in a clarification tweet that he was specifically referring to the “distractors (sic) in Sabarimala” and the “political forces who came against his religious right”.

Days after a clip of his hate speech against ‘non-believers’ went viral, Malayalam actor-politician Suresh Gopi has come out with a justification that the video was edited without “proper context”. The clip in question features the former former Rajya Sabha MP going on a tirade against non-believers at a Shivaratri celebration event, stating in Malayalam that he has “no love” for them and would pray for the “total destruction of those who hurt the rights of believers”.

After the video stirred controversy, with many including writer NS Madhavan condemning his words, the actor shared a statement as a tweet on Tuesday, February 21, which said he wanted to address this issue as soon as he became aware of it. “I have come across a circulating video clip taken from one of my recent speeches, but it has been edited without proper context (sic),” he said. He claimed that he was speaking about “distractors (sic) in Sabarimala” and certain “political forces” in his speech, and not non-believers in general. “That was my only intention and content (sic),” he added.

Suresh, who is affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he was not disrespecting the valuable, sensible, and thoughtful thinking of non-believers and atheists, and never will. “I haven’t spoken of them, and my speech has been cut into pieces to satisfy their venomous desire to deflect my idea. I was talking about hindrances and attempts to foil exhibition, exhibit or display of loyal, religious, constitutionally acceptable practices of my religion. If anyone in the name of politics or other religions try to penetrate (sic), I will pray for their damnation,” he wrote.

“Let me say my intention and no one has to reroute it (sic). I was not indulging in politics while I said this, and I never will,” he added.