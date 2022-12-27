Surathkal murder: Prohibitory orders extended till Dec 29 in parts of Mangaluru

Prohibitory orders were first put in place on December 25, following the murder of 45-year-old Abdul Jaleel in Surathkal.

news Law

The prohibitory orders which are in place in four areas of Mangaluru will continue to be in effect till 6 am on December 29, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shahi Kumar said on Tuesday, December 27. These orders, which were initially imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur police station limits, were put in place following the murder of Abdul Jaleel near his shop in Surathkal on Saturday night.

The orders prohibit the assembly of more than five people, public meetings and processions, carrying of firearms and explosives, and shouting of provocative slogans. Three people, including two suspected assailants, have been arrested in connection with Jaleel's murder. The trio were produced in court and later remanded to custody for 14 days. Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar, in a statement, said that two of the accused were directly involved in the murder, while one had transported them on a bike.

Jaleel was attacked by a group of men on Saturday night when he was at his shop. While he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed. Police have arrested three people in connection with the case, of which two were allegedly directly involved in the murder, and the third person transported them on a bike. Speaking to the media, Shashi Kumar said that the identities of the accused cannot be revealed to the public yet.

Read: Karnataka cops arrest three in Jaleel murder case

The body of the deceased has been sent to AJ Institute of Medical Sciences in Mangaluru, and further investigation into the motive of his murder is underway. The incident has been brought up for discussion in the ongoing winter session of the Karnataka assembly, with opposition leaders attempting to hold the ruling BJP accountable for the increasing number of communal murders.

Read: Siddaramaiah accuses CM Bommai of moral policing and inciting violence

With PTI inputs