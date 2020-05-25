Suraj Venjaramoodu, CPI(M) MLA Murali put in quarantine

The duo attended an event with police officers who were primary contacts of an accused man who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

news Coronavirus

Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vamanapuram CPI(M) MLA DK Murali were asked to quarantine by the state Health Department after they shared a stage with a police officer who was the primary contact of a COVID-19 patient.

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested by the Venjaramoodu police on Friday, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. Following this, over 30 police officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Venjaramoodu police station, were quarantined.

A group of men who were travelling in a car, allegedly smuggling arrack, had hit a police vehicle while trying to escape. They were subsequently arrested and remanded by the court.

The accused were administered COVID-19 tests before they were sent to jail. One man in the group turned positive. The source of infection has not been identified yet. Over 50 people in primary and secondary contact with the man in Thiruvananthapuram were quarantined.

Actor Suraj, legislator DK Murali, Venjaramoodu SHO Vijayaraghavan and a few others had attended an event at the actor’s property on Saturday. Suraj had given his land to a cooperative bank in Venjaramoodu for cultivation. The event was to inaugurate the take over of the land.

“Suraj and I were asked to go into quarantine. As per instructions, we are in quarantine since Sunday night,” MLA DK Murali told the media.

According to reports, the accused was in the police station for more than 20 hours. Thiruvananthapuram district reported 12 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including the accused man. 11 were returnees to the state`

New regulations state that all those who are to be remanded or are returning after parole have to undergo COVID-19 testing before being sent to jail in KeralaMalayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu and Vamanapuram CPI(M) MLA DK Murali were asked to quarantine by the state Health Department after they shared a stage with a police officer who was the primary contact of a COVID-19 patient.

A 40-year-old man, who was arrested by the Venjaramoodu police on Friday, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday. Following this, over 30 police officers, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Venjaramoodu police station, were quarantined.

A group of men who were travelling in a car, allegedly smuggling arrack, had hit a police vehicle while trying to escape. They were subsequently arrested and remanded by the court.

The accused were administered COVID-19 tests before they were sent to jail. One man in the group turned positive. The source of infection has not been identified yet. Over 50 people in primary and secondary contact with the man in Thiruvananthapuram were quarantined.

Actor Suraj, legislator DK Murali, Venjaramoodu SHO Vijayaraghavan and a few others had attended an event at the actor’s property on Saturday. Suraj had given his land to a cooperative bank in Venjaramoodu for cultivation. The event was to inaugurate the take over of the land.

“Suraj and I were asked to go into quarantine. As per instructions, we are in quarantine since Sunday night,” MLA DK Murali told the media.

According to reports, the accused was in the police station for more than 20 hours. Thiruvananthapuram district reported 12 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including the accused man. 11 were returnees to the state.

New regulations state that all those who are to be remanded or are returning after parole have to undergo COVID-19 testing before being sent to jail in Kerala.