Supreme Court upholds election of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi as Thoothukudi MP

The court was hearing an appeal filed by the Kanimozhi against the HC order, which declined to dismiss petitions challenging her election from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency.

news Court

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, May 4, upheld the election of Kanimozhi Karunanidhi as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP from Thoothukudi constituency. The court was hearing an appeal filed by Kanimozhi against a Madras High Court order in a petition against the election of DMK MP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The apex court, in January 2020, stayed the proceedings against Kanimozhi in this case, and also the HC order.

A bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela Trivedi allowed the appeal filed by the Kanimozhi against the HC order, which declined to dismiss petitions challenging her election from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency. The matter was regarding a petition filed by a voter, raising grievance over non-mention of her husband's PAN details in her affidavit disclosing assets.

Kanimozhi's counsel P Wilson contended that her husband was a foreign national and did not have such a card or any income from activities in India. Kanimozhi's plea stated that she had clearly mentioned that her spouse, a Singapore citizen, does not have a PAN number, and if the respondent contends that this statement is wrong, then he should substantiate the allegation that the statement is incorrect.