Supreme Court lifts ban on cryptocurrency, strikes down RBI circular

Among the parties that challenged the 2018 RBI circular was the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), whose members include cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday lifted the ban imposed on cryptocurrencies by the Reserve Bank of India in a 2018 circular, and allowed a batch of pleas challenging the circular.

“We have allowed the writ petitions,” a bench headed by Justice RF Nariman said while pronouncing the verdict.

Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies in which encryption techniques are used to regulate the generation of currency units and verify the transfer of funds, operating independently of a central bank.

According to the 6 April, 2018 circular, entities regulated by the RBI are prohibited from “providing any service in relation to virtual currencies including those of transfer or receipt of money in accounts relating to the purchase or sale of virtual currencies”.

In the circular, RBI had said that in view of risks associated with virtual currencies (VC), entities regulated by the Reserve Bank “shall not deal in VCs or provide services for facilitating any person or entity in dealing with or settling VCs. Such services include maintaining accounts, registering, trading, settling, clearing, giving loans against virtual tokens, accepting them as collateral, opening accounts of exchanges dealing with them and transfer / receipt of money in accounts relating to purchase/ sale of VCs”.

The RBI also added that if entities it regulated were providing such services, they would have to terminate such relationships in three months.

A three-judge bench of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, S Ravindra Bhat and V Ramasubramanian pronounced the verdict, and reportedly termed it to be “disproportionate”. The court had reserved its order in the case in January.

The RBI earlier told the court that it hadn’t banned cryptocurrencies, but had only ring-fenced entities that it was regulating. The affidavit, as reported by the Economic Times, stated, “RBI has not prohibited VCs in the country … has directed the entities regulated by it to not provide services to those persons or entities dealing in or settling VCs … The RBI has been able to ring-fence entities regulated by it from being involved in activities that pose reputational and financial risks along with other legal and operational risks.”

The RBI maintained that actual cryptocurrency had not been banned, but dealing in virtual currency and providing related services has been banned.

The IAMAI, on the other hand, argued that the RBI did not have the jurisdiction to ban dealings in VCs, and argued that cryptocurrency was not “currency” but a medium of exchange — a commodity, reported Bar and Bench. According to the report, the IAMAI argued that trading in VCs was legal.