Sunny Leone’s picture in admit card for Karnataka’s teacher’s test, probe ordered

The admit card was issued to a woman candidate who was taking the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test.

news Controversy

The photo of a candidate in Karnataka, who applied for a teacher's post in Shivamogga, has been replaced by that of actor Sunny Leone on the admit card. A case has been reportedly registered based on the complaint by the Education Department and cybercrime division of the police have begun a probe.

The admit card was for the Karnataka Teachers' Eligibility Test-2022. The test was conducted by the state Education Department on November 6 in which 3,32,913 candidates appeared across 781 centres in the state. The office of Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, denied any role in the gaffe.

The Commissioner in a statement said that the registration details of the candidate including username, password, signature and photographs were all submitted and approved by the candidate. They further said that the back-end systems adopted by them were secure and checks had revealed that there was no error on their part as only the candidate could change the details of the profile. They have also lodged a complaint with the police on the matter.

“The error is not on the part of the government nor the education department,” read the clarification issued by the Department of Public Instruction, Indian Express reported. The image of the admit card with the picture went viral with many people commenting on it on social media.

