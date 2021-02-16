Sunil Kumar to O Rajagopal: These Kerala leaders are ready to step aside for newcomers

Leaders from all the three fronts â€” LDF, UDF and NDA â€” have expressed their willingness to give up their sitting seat.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections

With the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections around the corner, most of the headlines are about political leaders leaving a particular party, jumping ship, forming a new party, taking membership in a party and calling out each other, all for one reason â€” to get a seat to contest in the elections. Then there is another section of leaders who have announced that they have no plans to contest the Assembly elections and that they are ready to step aside or give up their long-held seat to newcomers.

Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar, who had won from Thrissur constituency by 6,987 votes in the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections and a three-time MLA, had recently said that he was not interested to contest as he wanted to pave the way for the youngsters and newcomers. Sunil Kumar, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader, expressed his willingness to follow the party rule that leaders shouldn't contest more than three times.

However, as per the reports, CPI(M) is concerned about Sunil Kumar's decision. "If he doesnâ€™t contest, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) may lose the constituency as both BJP and Congress have an eye on the seat," said a local leader from Thrissur, adding that if Sunil Kumar doesnâ€™t contest, then only a strong candidate should contest from Thrissur.

Forest Minister K Raju also declared that he will not be contesting this time as he has also contested three times. He also advocated for youngsters to step in. In 2016, the CPI leader had won from Punalur constituency for a high margin of 33,582 votes.

Senior BJP leader and MLA from Nemon constituency O Rajagopal has also informed that he will not be contesting. The 92-year-old leader is the first and lone BJP MLA in Kerala Assembly. He had won by a margin of 8,671 votes in the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections.

Another prominent leader who decided not to contest is KC Joseph, who has been the Congress MLA of Irikkur constituency in Kannur for the last 39 years. "I have been contesting since 1982 and won eight times. Now let the new generation step in. So this time, I will not be contesting the Assembly elections. I have informed the party already. I thank the people of Irikkur for believing be all this time," he told the media recently.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran has also informed that he will not be contesting the 2021 Kerala Assembly election. A seven-time MLA and former the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Mullappally Ramachandran said he prefers to lead the party and will focus on bringing the Congress back to power.