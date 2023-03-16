Sumukhi Suresh to perform new comedy act 'Hoemonal' in Bengaluru

This will be Sumukhi's first solo act at a 1,000-seater hall, and the event will take place at Ambedkar Bhavan on March 25.

news Bengaluru news

Popular stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh is all set to perform her first solo act at a 1,000-seater hall in Bengaluru. The event will take place at Ambedkar Bhavan, where she will perform her latest stand-up comedy special titled 'Hoemonal', live on March 25. Throughout her performance, she will talk about subjects like dating after 30, hormones, PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), Indian TV shows, and the price of being an ambitious, independent woman.

Commenting on the same, Sumukhi said, "I was so happy to announce my first-ever 1000-seater show and now that the tickets are selling fast, I am a nervous wreck! No one stopped me from doing this before, but I thought I could never sell that many tickets or perform my solo show for a thousand people. However, I realised that they were just excuses. So when I did gather the guts to do it, it was a no-brainer that it had to be in Bengaluru. I started my comedy life from here with The Improv and it only made sense to start from home."

In addition to the Bengaluru show, Sumukhi also plans to bring 1,000-seater shows to other cities including Chennai and Hyderabad in the near future.