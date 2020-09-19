Summoned over links to accused Vaibhav Jain: Actor Aryyan Santosh on drug probe

The actor appeared at the CCB office on Saturday morning, allegedly for having ties with another accused.

Aspiring Sandalwood actor Aryyan Santosh and TV anchor Akul Balaji appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for questioning in connection with the ongoing drug case. CCB sources said that persons with links to the arrested accused are being summoned for questioning. "We can call people for questioning either to rule them out as suspects or not. We will be issuing notices to many more people in the future," a senior official with the CCB said.

Aryyan Santosh, who owns Jade Villa near Devanahalli, employed Vaibhav Jain, an accused in the case, to manage his properties. Speaking to the media outside the CCB office, Aryyan said, "A few years ago, when I was moving from the outskirts of Bengaluru to the city, I came into contact with Vaibhav Jain, a gold merchant. He had a small shop in the city. I rented out Jade villa through Airbnb and Vaibhav Jain was managing these properties. I had one rule that people should come in by 9 pm and not more than 10 people could be accommodated in the villa. I believe that the CCB has called me to ask about my connection to Vaibhav Jain."

The actor further stated that he had a falling out with Vaibhav thrice in the past couple of years, after which he had allegedly asked the latter to stop managing his property. "When I found that he was not adhering to the rules I had set, I fought with him thrice over several issues. Most importantly because I found out that he had invited over 20 people once. I am here to cooperate with the probe," he added.

Vaibhav Jain was arrested by the CCB earlier this month. The sleuths claim that he managed various farmhouses and is believed to be an associate of another accused, Aditya Alva, brother-in-law of actor Vivek Oberoi. Vaibhav was allegedly procuring drugs and distributing it to the private parties.

CCB sources said that the investigators are looking at various farmhouses rented by the accused, where parties were allegedly organised. "Like in Aditya Alva's case, parties were held at his resort or farmhouse. We have a list of places where these parties took place. We are questioning everyone to find out whether they were complicit or not," the CCB source said.

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch in Mangaluru took ABCD actor and dancer Kishore Aman Shetty in for questioning on Saturday. Sources claim that he was allegedly supplying drugs to celebrities in the coastal regions and also in Mumbai.

The CCB has arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjana Galrani in connection with the case. Party planner Viren Khanna was arrested on September 4 and is in police custody. According to sources, the actors allegedly procured drugs and shared them at the parties. Viren Khanna has also been accused of procuring drugs from Senegalese national Loum Pepper Simon, another arrested accused.