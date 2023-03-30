This summer, Lucknow will have 100 more flights

The Lucknow airport is going to get busier this summer with more than 100 flights operating to cope with the holiday rush.

According to the airport spokesman, more domestic and international flights will take off from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport during this summer season.



The total number of weekly flights from the airport will go up from 808 to 926 - an increase of 118 flights.



The airport's summer schedule began on March 26 and will continue till October 28.



"During the summer schedule, there will be additional services to seven domestic destinations - Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Indore, Delhi, Mopa and Ahmedabad and three international destinations - Bangkok, Muscat and Jeddah," said the airport spokesperson.



In the domestic sector, GoAir will be adding 20 additional weekly departures to Delhi, four to Mumbai and one to Bengaluru.



IndiGo will be adding eight weekly flights to Mumbai, five weekly flights to Bengaluru, and seven each to Kolkata and Indore, respectively.



The newest airline Akasa Air will be adding one daily flight to Ahmedabad, Mopa (Goa) and Bengaluru.



The Tata Group airlines, Air India and Air Asia India will be adding three weekly flights to Mumbai and one weekly flight to Bengaluru, respectively.