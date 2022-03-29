'Sulli Deals' creator Thakur, 'Bulli Bai' creator Bishnoi granted bail

The alleged masterminds behind the â€˜Sulli Dealsâ€™ and â€˜Bulli Baiâ€™ apps, Aumkareshwar Thakur and Niraj Bishnoi, had been arrested by the Delhi police in early January.

news Crime

The alleged masterminds behind the â€˜Sulli Dealsâ€™ and â€˜Bulli Baiâ€™ apps, in which women belonging to the Muslim community were targeted and defamed, were granted bail by a local court in Delhi on Monday, March 28, an official said. Deputy Commissioner of Police KPS Malhotra told IANS that the main grounds for granting the bail to the accused persons -- â€˜Sulli Dealsâ€™ app creator Aumkareshwar Thakur and Niraj Bishnoi for â€˜Bulli Baiâ€™ app -- was that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) results and replies from intermediaries were still awaited.

"The trial court had relied upon the evidence against the accused persons and no shortcoming in the investigation was pointed out," Malhotra said. He said that the court has granted bail on humanitarian grounds and considered that the alleged persons were first-time offenders and continued incarceration would be detrimental to their overall wellbeing.

Thakur, 25, a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, was apprehended by the Delhi Police on January 8. The â€˜Sulli Dealsâ€™ app had surfaced in July 2021, where photos of Muslim women were maliciously displayed for "auction". The Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit had registered an FIR under section 354-A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code on July 8.

Meanwhile, â€˜Bulli Baiâ€™ came to light in January 2022 after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a police complaint stating that she was being targeted by an unidentified group of people on a mobile application. The app was hosted on Github.

â€˜Bulli Baiâ€™ too had a number of pictures of women, including journalists, social workers, students and famous personalities. The app listed hundreds of Muslim women for "auction". Its creator, Niraj Bishnoi, was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 6.

During his interrogation, it emerged that he used to interact with various virtual identities on social media and used to engage in group discussions. In July 2021, in one of the groups in which Bishnoi was a member, another group member shared the details of the â€˜Sulli Deals.â€™ That was the first time Bishnoi or other group members had heard about the app.

Based on disclosures made by Bishnoi and on the basis of technical analysis, Thakur was identified and traced in Indore. Later on January 8, a team of IFSO (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations Unit), Delhi Police Special Cell went to Indore and arrested the accused.

Thakur was examined and his technical gadgets were subjected to preliminary analysis. During the investigation, he was subjected to interrogation, in which he confessed that he had created the â€˜Sulli Dealsâ€™ app on GitHub.