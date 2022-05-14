Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda to debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

‘The Archies’ will be the debut film for the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan; Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor; and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Three star kids -- Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda -- are set to start their film careers with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, the filmmaker announced on Saturday, May 14. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sridevi, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, are among the seven actors who will feature in the live-action musical film.

The Archies has been adapted from the famous comic series with the same name, and will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Aditi dot is a well known singer-songwriter and musician. She is also the daughter of the late Amit Saigal, who was a musician and founder of Rock Street Journal, an Indian music magazine.

Set in the 1960s, The Archies is a musical drama that will premiere on Netflix. The streaming platform also shared a teaser announcing its cast on Saturday. “Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we're going to greet the Archie’s gang! Presenting the cast of THE ARCHES, a Zoya Akhtar film,” a tweet by Netflix India said.

Akhtar also took to Instagram and shared a teaser video, unveiling the cast of the film. "Ain't nothing like old school. Grab your gang 'cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in! (sic)," she wrote in the caption. In another post, the filmmaker unveiled the official poster of the film writing, "Get ready to take a trip down memory lane 'cause The Archies is coming soon only on @netflix_in"

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, in which Akhtar and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti are also producing under their production banner Tiger Baby. The music track is composed by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders. The film has been written by Zoya, Reema and Ayesha Devitre.

The Archies began production in April, when Reema shared a slate from the first day of shoot on her Instagram, where she wrote, "Archie's shoot starts, Tiger Baby's first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix."