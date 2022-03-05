Stylist Prasad Biddappaâ€™s son held for sending lewd messages to Sanjjana Galrani

According to Indiranagar police, they received a complaint from Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani against Adam Bidappa for sending indecent messages to her.

news Arrest

Karnataka police have arrested Adam Bidappa, son of celebrity fashion stylist and choreographer Prasad Biddappa, on charges of sending lewd and vulgar messages to a Kannada actor and harassing her in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

According to Indiranagar police, they received a complaint from Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani against Adam Bidappa for sending indecent messages to her. However, police said, Adam Bidappa has denied all allegations. The actor is currently pregnant and is seen celebrating motherhood on social media.

Police stated that the complaint says that Adam Bidappa had sent indecent messages to the actor on the night of February 25 between 10 pm and 12 midnight. The actor has submitted a WhatsApp chat proof to the police and sought legal action against the accused.

Stating that the son of a celebrity had sent her an obscene message on WhatsApp, she said, â€œI was traumatised by such an act of the accused and my family members were also upset. Hence, I had complained to the police and I am thankful to them for initiating legal action against the accused.

The accused, in his mid thirties, allegedly sent vulgar messages and threatened to kill her in the chat. A case has been booked under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) besides the IT Act.

The police secured Adam Biddappa from Pollibetta in Kodagu and brought him to the city. He was sent to judicial custody on Friday evening. Indiranagar police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Police have also sent his mobile phone for a forensic examination.