Stunt master Judo Rathnam, known for Rajini and Kamal films, passes away

Rathnam was known for his work in Rajini’s hit films like Murattu Kaalai (1980), Kaali (1980) and Kamal movies like Sakalakala Vallavan.

Flix Kollywood

Stunt master Judo Rathnam, known for his work in many Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan films, passed away at his home in Vellore district of Tamil Nadu on Friday, January 27 from an illness. The 92-year-old had worked in over 1,500 films. The body of the stunt master was brought to the Chennai office of the South Indian Cine and TV Stunt Artists Union so that members of his profession could pay their respects. Speaking to TNM, Thasavi, the president of the Union, said, “It was his last wish for his body to be brought to the union office. He worked for many years for the sake of the union, he was even the president some twenty years back. He has also mentored many younger stunt persons.” Thasavi also added that Judo Rathnam’s mortal remains have been taken back to Vellore and that the cremation would take place on Saturday.

Rathnam was known for his work in Rajini’s hit films like Murattu Kaalai (1980), Kaali (1980), and Kamal movies like Sakalakala Vallavan (1982). Speaking to news personnel at the memorial event in Chennai, Rajini said, “I have known him since 1976. He created a style for himself. So many of his assistants have gone on to become stunt masters like Subarayaan and Dharma. Safety was his first priority, whether it was for the hero or for his assistants. He was a very gentle person.” Rajini also reminisced about the iconic train fight sequence in Murattu Kaalai. “No one can forget that sequence to this day. A person like him is a rarity. He has created history and lived out his whole life, before passing away. May his soul rest in peace.”

Actor Karthi, who was recently seen in Ponniyin Selvan - I, also spoke to the media at the memorial event after paying his respects to Rathnam. “One cannot find a braver person than him. He was someone who would speak up for others from the frontlines. My father [actor Sivakumar] was able to get to know him. It gives me happiness that in our generation, we too got to know him.”

Also speaking at the memorial, Stunt Silva who has been the stunt director in films such as Master, Maari 2 and Thiruchitrambalam, said, “If our union has received accolades not only in Tamil Nadu but across India and globally, it was because of Judo Rathnam alone. In the early days of [Tamil] cinema, fight masters would come from Mumbai or from abroad. Those days have gone. He was the one who taught people that we can make great accomplishments too. Every one of us whom he trained have gone on to work in big films. We are like his grandchildren.”