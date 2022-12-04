Stunt master dies in accident while shooting for Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai in Chennai

The accident happened on the sets of upcoming film ‘Viduthalai’, when stunt master Suresh was demonstrating a stunt.

news Accident

S Suresh, a stunt master working for director Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film Viduthalai, passed away after an accident at the shooting site. The accident happened on the sets of Viduthalai on the morning of Saturday, December 3, president of South Indian Cine and TV Stunt Artistes Union Thavasi Raj confirmed to TNM. The incident happened during a shoot in Chennai’s Kelambakkam, despite safety precautions being in place, he added. Suresh is survived by his wife and a daughter.

“The accident happened while he was demonstrating a jumping stunt. Although all safety precautions were taken, it is unfortunate that the accident happened. We immediately took him to the hospital but he passed away. The producers and director have said that they will do the needful. We will try to do the best from the union too,” Thavasi Raj said.

Director Vetrimaaran, who is know for films like Vada Chennai and Asuran, is yet to make a formal statement on Suresh’s death. Viduthalai stars actor Soori, so far known mainly for portraying comic roles, as the protagonist. The film appears to be about the police force and is likely a thriller, exploring various socio-political themes.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Gautham Vasudev Menon in supporting roles. Viduthalai’s music is to be scored by legendary music director Ilaiyaraaja and will be co-produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Pictures. The film’s first look poster was released in April last year.