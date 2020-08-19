Study says 6.6 lakh people in Hyderabad may have got COVID-19

The study also indicated that a large proportion of the affected individuals are asymptomatic and did not need hospitalisation.

news Coronavirus

A surveillance study conducted on sewage samples in Hyderabad has revealed that approximately 6.6% of the city’s population had shed viral materials into the sewage, indicating that at some point, the virus was present in their body.

The joint study was taken up by CSIR institutions of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) after harvesting sewage samples in Hyderabad to estimate the number of individuals that could be potentially infected in the city.

The study also said that a conservative estimate of the number of active cases who are shedding the virus may be 2.6 lakhs. “The data can be used to extrapolate the overall number of potentially infected people, which turned out to be approximately 6.6 lakhs, that comes up to about 6.6% of the city’s population. This includes symptomatic, asymptomatic, and also recently recovered individuals in a time window of about 35 days,” the study findings stated.

The study covers about 80% of the STPs (Sewage Treatment Plants) in Hyderabad. The study also indicated that a large proportion of the affected individuals are asymptomatic and did not need hospitalisation.

In a press release on Wednesday, CCMB Director Dr Rakesh Mishra explained, “Our finding clearly indicates that a large proportion of the affected individuals are asymptomatic and did not need hospitalization. This is also in agreement with the observation that hospitalization rush or mortality is way lower than otherwise expected with such a large infection rate at a given time.”

He added that such studies, if carried out in coordination with civic bodies to identify the hotspots in the city and monitor the dynamics of the infection rate, can assist the system in taking necessary measures.

He also said that SARS-CoV-2 in sewage samples is non-infectious, thus making sewage samples suitable for epidemiological studies.

Rakesh Mishra added that estimating the spread is very important to identify the affected areas, and control the pandemic. Since an infected person sheds viral material in faecal samples for up to 35 days, these studies will provide an overall estimate of the situation in a window of one month.

Sewage samples from major STPs were processed to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 viral RNA. All the experiments were conducted at CSIR-CCMB's joint COVID-19 testing facility. The teams included Hemalatha Manupati, Kopperi Harishankar and SVenkata Mohan from CSIR-IICT and Uday Kiran, CG Gokulan, Santosh Kumar Kuncha and Rakesh K Mishra from CSIR-CCMB.