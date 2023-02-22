Study finds failures in planning, implementation of MGNREGS in TN village panchayats

A report brought out by the Institute for Grassroots Governance (IGG) and Thannatch show several glaring failures by the state government in the proper decentralised implementation of MGNREGS.

news Politics

A field study titled â€˜Do MGNREGS deviate from its core objectives in Tamil Naduâ€™, undertaken by two non-governmental organisations (NGOs), has shown some worrying trends. According to the NGOs, there is a lack of political will from the Tamil Nadu government to facilitate a decentralised planning process for the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Generation Scheme (MGNREGS). Releasing their report at the Chennai Press Club on February 21, Tuesday, representatives of the Institute for Grassroots Governance (IGG) and Thannatch said there are planning, implementation, and auditing failures at the village panchayat levels with regard to the scheme.

Pointing out that the village panchayats are empowered through the MGNREGS and that the basic idea of the scheme is decentralisation, the report alleges that the panchayats are instead functioning at the behest of state government officials. As an example, the report refers to the shelf of projects â€” the list of works to be undertaken. This exercise alongside the labour budget is to be approved by the village panchayat after consultation with the grama sabha â€“ the adults of a village, the report says. It adds that the shelf of projects, however, are being randomly allocated to the village panchayats by government officials without following due process.

The report draws from surveys done in 37 village panchayats across Tamil Nadu, ensuring the study of at least one panchayat per district. In its key points, the report alleges that most stakeholders are even unaware of the concept of labour budgets and the shelf of projects. Further, according to the report, village panchayats in their survey sample were also unaware of their own role as implementing agencies. Additionally, the grama sabhas themselves did not know that they were the deciding authorities of the MGNREGS.

Training lapses are also highlighted in the report. Newly elected panchayat presidents are in dire need of training in MGNREGS, according to the report. Secretaries of village panchayats, despite ten years of experience, are unaware of the labour budgets, the report further adds. The report suggests that there might be a deliberate attempt at the block/district/state levels to keep village panchayats in the dark about their powers in implementing the MGNREGS.

Other key failures that the report highlights, apart from a lack of decentralisation, is that village panchayats are not able to ensure 100 days of work, as mandated by the scheme. Another troubling issue the report points to is the undue involvement of male relatives of female panchayat presidents.