Students want JEE, NEET exams to be conducted: Union Education Minister

Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal said that downloading of admit cards by lakhs of candidates indicates their willingness to give the tests.

Over 17 lakh candidates have already downloaded their admit cards for JEE and NEET, and this shows that the students want the exams to be conducted at any cost, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of a growing chorus for postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"National Testing Agency (NTA) officials told me that over 7 lakh candidates have downloaded JEE-Main admit cards while over 10 lakh aspirants have downloaded NEET admit cards. This shows that students want the exams to be held at any cost," Pokhriyal said.

"We have received mails from students and parents who are in favour of holding exams as they have been preparing for the exams from at least two three years," he added.

While the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE-Main has been planned from September 1 to 6. Around 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET, according to PTI.

These exams have already been deferred twice in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The JEE-Mains was originally scheduled to be held from April 7-11, but postponed to July 18-23, NEET-UG was originally scheduled for May 3, then pushed to July 26. They were postponed again and are now scheduled to be held in September.

Several political leaders and celebrities have expressed their support for studentsâ€™ demands to postpone JEE and NEET because of the pandemic. A few leaders, like Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, called for the Centre to come up with an alternate solution for admissions to colleges, other than entrance tests.

The Supreme Court had recently dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of these exams, saying a 'precious academic year of students cannot be wasted' and that 'life has to go on.'