Activists of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) surrounded the Ministers Quarters at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad to put forth their demands about the upcoming undergraduate (UG) examination at Osmania University, which are slated to be held from September 22. Meanwhile, examinations for several other professional courses have already begun from September 18 and 19 in the state.

Following the protest, about 20 students were taken into preventive custody and were detained and held at the Goshamahal police station. Students are demanding that the examinations be conducted in a simplified manner, rather than the traditional descriptive model of question and answer.

“Exams can be conducted either in objective format, assignments or project works can be given. Central universities are conducting exams in open book format, why can’t state universities at least do that,” questioned P Srihari from ABVP, speaking to TNM.

Students also appealed to combine two subject papers into one, where possible to reduce the number of days when the exams would be conducted.

When it comes to the centers, unlike every year, the centers were not shuffled by Osmania University this time. The students were asked to take examinations in the same degree college that they study in.

However, students say that several of them have studied in the city and have now gone to their native places due to the COVID-19 lockdown. They demand that the centers be flexible and that opportunities should be given to write exams in the centers near them and also to arrange transportation through buses from strategic locations.

When contacted, officials of Osmania University said that it was not possible to change the centers at the last minute.

“Thinking about the students, we have not gone with the center shuffling and asked them to appear for the exams in the college that they have studied. Now, it's not possible to make any changes at this moment,” an official said.

The university also ruled out any change in the exam pattern. “The number of questions and the time has already been reduced. There are no plans to make any more changes,” officials said.

