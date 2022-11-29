Students are called Ravana, why blow up Kasab issue: Karnataka Min on MIT row

An associate professor of the college had referred to a Muslim student in the class as Kasab, making a reference to the terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab, involved in the 26/11 attack in Mumbai.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh seems ambivalent. Should he condemn or defend the lecturer from Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) who called a Muslim student Kasab? He has eventually chosen both. “What happened is unfortunate, it should not have happened. The teacher should not have used the name. But I also feel that it is not so serious. We use the name of Ravana for many students, many times. We use the name Shakuni many times. But that does not become an issue at all. But why does the name of Kasab, who belongs to a particular community, become an issue? But why do some names become a national issue?”, he told the media on November 29.

When the minister was questioned as to whether a comparison of this sort was appropriate, he said, “The government has taken action. The teacher has been suspended. The matter should have been closed. We generally use the name of Ravana for students. Is Ravana a positive character? What happened in college should have ended there. Why take it out of proportion? I am not saying what he said is right but it is a small issue that is being taken out of proportion,” the minister said.

In the video the students could be heard telling the professor that being a Muslim in India, facing issues daily is not funny. “You can’t joke about my religion, that too in such a derogatory manner,” the student can be heard saying. “It’s not funny sir, it’s not. 26/11 was not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny,” he further said. When the lecturer interjected and said, “You are just like my son, no,” the student questioned him further. “Will you talk to your son like that? Will you call him by the name of a terrorist?”, he asked

The video ended with the student saying, “A sorry doesn’t change how you think or how you portray yourself here.”

Speaking to TNM, the Director of Public Relations of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, SP Kar, said that the institution condemned the lecturer’s behaviour. He said, “He [the professor] has been barred from taking any further classes. An enquiry team has been formed to probe the incident.”