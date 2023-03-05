Student urinates on co-passenger in New York-Delhi American Airlines flight

The student who was travelling from New York to Delhi was reportedly asleep when he urinated, and the urine also fell on a co-passenger.

The Delhi police have lodged a case against a student for allegedly urinating on a fellow passenger on a New York-Delhi American Airlines flight, officials said on Sunday, March 5. Confirming the incident, Devesh Kumar Mahla, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi said that they were looking into the matter. The student was said to be drunk at the time of the incident.

The incident allegedly occurred on flight AA292, which took off from New York on Friday and landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport at 10.12 pm on Saturday. "We have received a complaint of urination on a co-passenger from an American airline against one person, a student in the United States and resident of Defence Colony in Delhi. We are taking necessary legal action," said the DCP.

According to IANS, the student was asleep when he urinated, and the urine also fell on a co-passenger. The airline reported the matter to the authorities concerned after which action was initiated against the accused. Further investigation into the matter is on. According to Hindustan Times, the accused has been taken into police custody. PTI reported that the co-passenger, a male individual, was not keen on reporting the incident as the accused apologised and cited threats to his reputation and career. The airline, however, reported the incident to the Air Traffic Control (ATC), and the pilot reported the matter to the authorities.