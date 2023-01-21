Student dies by suicide in Hyderabadâ€™s EFLU

The student belonged to Bahamnoli of Jhajjar town in Haryana and was pursuing MA in English.

news Death

In a tragic incident, a girl student of English and Foreign Language University (EFLU) died allegedly by suicide in Hyderabad on Friday, January 21. The 22-year-old Anjali was a second-year Master of Arts (MA) English student of the University.

Anjali, who is from Haryana, was residing at Mahlaq Bai Chanda (MBC) Hostel for Women of EFLU in Seethafalmandi. The body was shifted to Gandhi government hospital in Musheerabad of Telangana.

The student belonged to Bahamnoli of Jhajjar town in Haryana. Speaking to TNM, Osmania University police said they suspect family disputes behind the suicide. However, no case has been filed yet. OU Inspector of Police, L Ramesh Naik said Anjaliâ€™s father Anil Kumar is on his way to Hyderabad. A case would be registered if he prefers a complaint, said Naik.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organizations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726