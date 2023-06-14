Student dies as balcony of Ranchi University library collapses

The student, Santosh, had reached the library located on the Morhabadi campus of the university and was parking his bicycle outside the library when the balcony of the building collapsed.

A student died after the balcony of the central library of Ranchi University collapsed on Wednesday, June 14. The deceased student has been identified as Santosh, a resident of Ramgarh in Jharkhand. The incident took place around 11 am.

As per information, like every day, Santosh had reached the library located on the Morhabadi campus of the university to study and was parking his bicycle outside the library when the balcony of the building collapsed. He suffered injuries but died on the way to the hospital.

Meanwhile, hundreds of angry students blocked the road near the library, protesting and raising slogans against the university administration.

"This incident happened because of the negligence of the university administration. Along with the university library, hostels and many buildings are in dilapidated condition. But even after repeated requests, the university administration did not get them repaired and finally, an innocent student lost his life today," a student said.

The protestors are demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family of the student and a government job for one of the family members.