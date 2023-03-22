Strong tremors felt in north India as 6.6 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

According to the US Geological Services, the quake had an epicentre 40 km south by south east of Afghanistan's Jurm. It occurred at a depth of nearly 190 km.

news Earthquake

Strong tremors, lasting for several seconds, shook most of north India on March 21, Tuesday evening, creating panic among the people. According to the US Geological Services, the 6.5 magnitude quake had an epicentre 40 km south by south east of Afghanistan's Jurm. It occurred at a depth of nearly 190 km.

India's National Centre for Seismology mapped it at 6.6 magnitude, and at 10.17 pm (IST) with the epicentre at 133 km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan. However, the tremors were felt strongly across north India, from Kashmir to Delhi-NCR and reports poured in on social media about people reporting fans and appliances swaying due to the strong tremors while many ran out of their houses.

Various reports of buildings getting tilted were received by the Delhi Fire Service and teams reached the spot to investigate, officials said. According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Director Atul Garg, a call about tilting of a building was received in Shakarpur area on Vikas Marg in east Delhi. "This seems to be a good intention call, no tilt was found in the building, the call given by the neighbour as occupants of the building are not aware about the call," he said.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding tilting of building in PS Shakarpur area was been received and police, fire services and DDMA reached the spot, identified as building number D-75A but no apparent crack or tilt was observed. The caller, identified as Jagdish Chandler of the building, said that he called as he suspected a tilt, but other residents and neighbours denied his version. The DDMA was suggested to inform the MCD for physical inspection by civil engineers, police said.

According to the DFS, two more calls regarding buildings tilting in Jamia Nagar and Kalkaji Extension were received and two fire tenders each had been rushed to both places for verification. Reports were yet to be received in this regard.