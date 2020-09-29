Strict action to be taken against those who break COVID-19 protocol in Kerala: CM

An all-party meeting will be held on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state, which has been alarming in recent weeks with huge spike in cases.

news Coronavirus

With COVID-19 cases increasing two-fold in recent weeks in Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke of strict action against those who are not following protocol, including physical distancing. The COVID-19 protocol was necessary to control the spread of the pandemic, he said. An all-party meeting will be held on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state.

“Since the first case was reported in the state, we were far ahead in controlling the spread of the disease but now that situation is beginning to change. On an average, the number of patients is doubling in every 20 days. The case per million in Kerala is 5,143 as compared to the national average of 5,852,” CM Pinarayi said.

However, the case fatality rate of the state is much better than the national average, he said. “While the national average is 1.6%, here it is only 0.4% but this will increase according to the rise in the number of patients.”

Strict action will be taken against those who fail to follow physical distancing. Those who don’t wear masks in public will be strictly penalised. On Monday, 5,939 incidents of people not wearing masks in public were reported by the police. Cases were charged against 1,525 people for breaking lockdown restrictions imposed in certain pockets of the state. More than 500 people were arrested on Monday for these charges and 49 vehicles were seized. Six cases were also registered against those who broke quarantine.

Action will also be taken against shop owners who do not comply with the COVID-19 norms. Marriage functions should strictly be limited to 50 people and funerals to 20.

The CM also informed that gazetted government officials will help in supervising COVID-19 related work in local self governing bodies.

On Monday, Kerala reported 4,538 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active number of cases to 57,879.

It is not clear if a lockdown will be imposed yet.

On Sunday, Health Minister KK Shailaja said that it would be difficult for the state to impose a complete shutdown in the state as it will affect the livelihood of the people.

However, she added, "If the situation becomes worse like in the USA or Brazil, and thousands lose their lives, then we will have no other option."

The minister, while cautioning the elderly to take special care, also warned youngsters to be more careful as 28% of deaths reported in the state were of those under 60 years.

Watch: Minister Shailaja on COVID-19 situation

കോവിഡ് 19: വയോജനങ്ങള്‍ ഏറെ ശ്രദ്ധിക്കേണ്ടതുണ്ട്. Posted by K K Shailaja Teacher on Sunday, September 27, 2020

The Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front, on Monday declared that owing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, it has halted mass protests, which Kerala has been witnessing for the past few weeks, against the Left government.

The Chief Minister had earlier lashed out at the Opposition for organising "irresponsible" protests violating all COVID-19 health protocol.

(With PTI input)