Street vendors, auto drivers, teachers to be prioritised in TN's 18+ vaccination drive

The Tamil Nadu government said that those on the priority list will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost and that the list has been made keeping in mind the limited availability of vaccines.

The Tamil Nadu government on May 22 issued a government order stating its plan for vaccinating all those above 18 years of age. According to it, the state procured doses of vaccines will be administered free of cost to a few groups of people on a priority basis at Government COVID vaccination centres (CVC), Government Medical College Hospitals (MCH), District Headquarter Hospitals and one Public Health Centre per block.

The government order mentions that the priority list has been made keeping in mind the limited availability of vaccines at present. “Considering limited doses procured by the state from the manufacturer against the actual request, to start with, the government directs the following category of people of the age group 18+ years shall be vaccinated with state procured doses at free of cost…” reads the release.

The Tamil Nadu government has also directed the Department of Welfare of Differently Abled to organise specific camps for vaccination. The government had already announced that persons with disabilities, on the production of certificates, would be vaccinated without having to wait in a queue.

Those who will be prioritised in Tamil Nadu’s 18+ vaccination driver are:

> Vulnerable workers namely newspaper delivery persons, milk vendors and distributors, street vendors, staff working in pharmacies and groceries

> Auto drivers, taxi drivers, bus drivers and conductors,

> Electricity Board staff, local body employees,

> Workers in e-commerce and essential industries

> Construction workers, and other state labourers

> All government staff

> All state transport employees

> All school and colleges teachers, professors

> Press and Media persons

> Volunteers who serve food to the COVID patients in containment areas, Members of NGOs who help out in hospitals.

> Seafarers working in shipping industries and airport employees

> Persons with disabilities

Tamil Nadu is among the states in India to offer free vaccination for those between the 18 to 44 age bracket. The state had floated tenders to procure 3.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines for Rs 2 crore to be administered to those that fall in the 18 to 44 age group.