A street in Chennai's Triplicane reports 42 COVID-19 cases in four days

According to reports, Chennai Corporation officials are of the opinion that a volunteer who was distributing food in the neighbourhood could be the primary source of infection.

It has now come to light that over the past four days, about 42 persons living on a single street in Chennaiâ€™s Triplicane neighbourhood have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection. VR Pillai Street in Triplicane falls under Teynampet zone (zone nine). This zone presently has 121 active COVID-19 cases. With 24 recoveries, Teynampet zone has had 145 cases in all as of May 2, 9.00 pm.

According to a report in The Times of India, Chennai Corporation officials are of the opinion that a volunteer who was distributing food in the neighbourhood could be the primary source of infection. The officials are currently investigating the source. VR Pillai street comes under division 120 of zone nine and came under Chennaiâ€™s containment zones on April 27. Other streets from division 120 that are currently under containment are Jawahar Hussain Street, Mohammed Hussain Lane, and Gajapathy Street.

"The volunteer has now been admitted to hospital and is undergoing treatment. We believe that no new cases will emerge after this," the zonal officer told TNM, adding that no new cases were reported on Saturday evening from this street.

On Saturday, Greater Chennai Corporation put out a list of streets that were removed from containment zones. Of these, two streets from zone nine (Teynampet) were removed from the containment zone â€” Pallappan Street in Triplicane and Jawahar Hussain Street in Royapettah. Both these streets came under containment on April 3.

No new case reported in these containment zones in the past 28 days. Hence, these places will be declared non containment zones from tomorrow.#Covid19Chennai#GCC #Chennai#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/rtE6BfB9SS â€” Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) May 2, 2020

Notably, in April, a 25-year-old print reporter who was staying at a common lodging in Triplicane along with five other reporters tested positive for the viral infection. He was then admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital while the lodging was sealed by Corporation officials and its residents were monitored by the health officials.

One hundred and seventy-four new patients with COVID-19 were reported from Chennai on Saturday and with this new addition the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the district stands at 1,257. Of this number, the district has 226 recoveries and 17 deceased. The total active cases, therefore, is 1007.

After north Chennai neighbourhoods that have the most number of COVID-19 cases - Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar (zone six) with 290 cases, Royapuram (zone five) with 252 cases and Tondiarpet (zone four) with 110 cases - it is Teynampet (zone nine) that falls under central Chennai with the most number of cases, closely followed by Kodambakkam (zone 10) with 141 cases, and Anna Nagar (zone eight) with 108 cases.