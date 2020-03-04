'Stop questioning Kamal': MNM condemns TN govt in its letter

The government was doing this as it didn't like the party securing good votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, read their statement.

Kamal Haasan-founded Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in its letter on Tuesday asked the State government to stop harassing by the police of the actor in connection with an accident at the shooting of Indian 2 that left three persons dead and 12 others injured.

The statement, issued by R Thangavelu, state Secretary, MNM Welfare Group to the press, came after Haasan met the police in connection with the crane accident during the shooting last month. In it, MNM said the Tamil Nadu police had questioned Haasan for three hours about the accident. The government was doing this as it didn't like the party securing good votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, read the statement.

"Unable to see our growth, the State government, using the police, investigated our leader for 3 hours on the pretext of calling on witnesses," reads their statement.

Speaking to the media, Kamal said he had met the police as they wanted to know the details of the accident. "I am one of the persons who escaped unhurt in the accident. As my duty to the three persons who lost their lives, I came to appraise the police as to what happened," he said. Kamal also added that he and the movie industry were open to safety suggestions by the police.

According to him, some movie industry people had met him at his office to take up the safety issue. There would be a larger meeting of the industry, he said and added, the details would be shared with the media.

Three technicians -- Madhu, Chandran and Krishna -- were killed and 12 others injured after the crane fell on them dueing construction os a set at the EVP Film City, near Chennai on February 19 night.

Lead actor Kamal, female lead Kajal Aggarwal as well as Director Shankar had a providential escape. The police are summoning people who were present at the accident spot to ascertain the reason for the accident and review the safety precautions taken.

