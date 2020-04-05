Stop publishing AYUSH-related claims about COVID-19 treatment: Press Council

The Press Council of India issued this advisory in order to prevent dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Press Council of India on Friday asked the print media to stop the publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in order to prevent dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services.

In an order on Wednesday, the Ministry of Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) had directed all concerned Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic (ASU&H) Regulatory Authorities in states and union territories to stop and prevent publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in print, television and electronic media.

It had called for necessary action against persons or agencies involved in contravening the relevant legal provisions and the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

"The Press Council of India advises the print media to stop publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in order to prevent dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services in view of the emerging threat in the country due to the pandemic," the media watchdog said in a statement.

Meanwhile, to maintain public safety and control dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment, the AYUSH ministry has asked drug regulators in the states and union territories to take action under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Under the provisions of the law, central and state government authorities were instructed by the Union home ministry on March 24 to take effective measures including making false claims as a punishable offence to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

"In view of the emerging threat in the country due to COVID-19 outbreak, it is imperative to apply and implement various measures for maintaining public safety in all aspects and to control dissemination of misleading information about AYUSH drugs and services," said the order by the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) issued on Wednesday.

"It is hereby directed to all concerned ASU&H (Ayurvedic, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic) regulatory authorities in the states and UTs to stop and prevent publicity and advertisement of AYUSH-related claims for COVID-19 treatment in print, TV and electronic media and take necessary action against the persons/agencies involved in contravening the relevant legal provisions and the guidelines of NDMA," it stated.