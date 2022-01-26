Stones pelted at BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind's convoy in Telangana

Dharmapuri Arvind has alleged that the ruling TRS was behind the attack on him and the party cadre.

A convoy of BJP leader and party MP from Nizamabad Dharmapuri Arvind was allegedly obstructed in a village in Nizambad district and vehicles pelted with stones by some miscreants, even as the MP alleged that the ruling TRS was behind the "attack" on him and the party cadre. The police said they were verifying the allegations.

The incident happened in Issapally village of Armoor mandal when Arvind was on his way to way to Nandipet mandal to inaugurate some developmental works when some people including some turmeric farmers stage a protest demanding setting up of a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad. Raising slogans some miscreants obstructed the MP's convoy leading to a clash between the BJP workers and protesters resulting in minor injuries to some of them, even as police dispersed the groups, police said. Arvind alleged that TRS workers attacked BJP members and accused the police of remaining mute spectators and supporting the attackers.

A senior police official said during the protest, windshields of two vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting by some miscreants but they were investigating as to who has done it. Some protesters were taken into preventive custody, the official told PTI over phone, adding they were analysing video footage to check and identify who were responsible for the attack.

Protesting the police's attitude, the MP along with party activists squatted on the road and staged road blockade at Armoor town alleging that TRS workers with iron rods, stones and sticks blocked his route on his tour to Nandipet by burning tyres and tried to hurt him and BJP members. Arvind claimed he had urged police to clear the route to Nandipet but no action was taken and accused the Nizamabad Police Commissioner and some other police officials of behaving indifferently to him and the BJP over the issue.

"It was all planned...TRS goons pelted stones, injuring many BJP workers and eight vehicles including my vehicle was damaged," Arvind said adding he also filed a complaint with the Nizamabad Police Commissioner on the incident. He also hit out at the police, alleging that some police officials allowed the TRS workers to attack them.

The MP also tweeted: "TRS goons planned to hurt BJP karyakartas and me in my tour in the segment. They threw tractor tyres on the road and were carrying rods and knives. Police remained mute spectators when 200 such TRS karyakartas came on roads." Telangana state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the "attack" on Arvind and party workers.