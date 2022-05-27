Partner

Stomach infections in kids during summer & monsoon: Hereâ€™s how to avoid them

Most stomach infections happen due to lack of hydration, poor hygiene, and erratic eating schedules and patterns.

By Dr. Nidhi Rawal

Every year, during the scorching heat of summers followed by rains, children love to swim as well as enjoy the fun and frolic of summer travel. Unfortunately, we also see a rise in stomach infections around this time every year. Most infections happen due to lack of hydration, poor hygiene, and erratic eating schedules and patterns. Eating outside food is one of the major sources of infection or, as we sometimes call it, food poisoning. Excessive heat also reduces the shelf life of cooked food as well as raw salads, vegetables and cold cut meats.

Meats and seafood require a very specific temperature to maintain quality, which is sometimes not possible in summers. It is not advisable to consume such foods, especially when it is not cooked fresh at home. It is best to avoid consuming food from untrusted sources. Restrict yourself to home-cooked food and to outside food only from reliable restaurants where hygiene is well-maintained. Keep non-vegetarian dishes at the recommended temperature and consume within 24 hours.

While on vacation, one can choose to consume cooked vegetarian items and less raw salads. Foods such as chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, vegetable and fruit salads, and freshly made curd are full of natural antioxidants and boost our immunity. Staying hydrated at all times plays a key role in preventing heat stroke and food-borne infections. Children should carry their own bottle of water whenever possible. Consumption of fluids that provide hydration as well energy and electrolytes to the body should be encouraged, such as coconut water, ORS, lemonade, buttermilk, lassi and others. These also contain natural probiotics that help prevent infections. Prepacked fruit juices should not be overly consumed as they have high sugar loads and are not helpful in hydrating our bodies, contrary to popular belief.

Another big source of infections in summers is water bodies, including swimming pools, lakes, ponds, rivers and standing water on roads and playgrounds. Splashing in ponds and pools of water on the roads is surely fun but is better avoided, especially during monsoons. When using public swimming pools, make sure to check their cleaning protocols. Using a pool the day after weekly cleaning as well as in small groups can help prevent water-borne infections. Kids should also shower and wash their hands well after using the swimming pool.

Above all, frequent hand washing and keeping your surroundings clean can go a long way in keeping you and your kids healthy this summer so they can enjoy that summer vacation they have been looking forward to.

Wishing you all a happy and fun-filled summer.

Dr. Nidhi Rawal

Consultant - Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist.

Madhukar Rainbow Childrenâ€™s Hospital, Delhi

This article was published in association with Rainbow Children's Hospital.