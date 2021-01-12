Steve Smith caught on video scuffing Rishabh Pant’s batting guard marks

Furious, several fans recalled Steve Smith's ball-tampering controversy in 2018.

Prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith faced criticism on social media after he was seen scuffing up the area around the batting crease while Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting in India's second innings on the fifth day of the third Test on Monday. The match was drawn, and the four-Test series was levelled 1-1.

During the morning session on Monday, the stump camera recorded members of the Australian team coming to the crease and 31-year-old Smith was seen using his feet to scuff the guard marks left by wicketkeeper-batsman Pant. After that, Pant took the guard afresh, and went on to score an 118-ball 97.

Taking a note of this act, former India opener Virender Sehwag made a video post on his Instagram account and wrote: "Tried all tricks including Steve Smith trying to remove Pant's batting guard marks from the crease. Par kuch kaam na aaya. Khaaya peeya kuch nahi, glass toda barana...But I am so, so proud of the effort of the Indian team today. Seena chonda ho gaya yaar," he added.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra tweeted: "Shoes can be used for many things. Removing an opponent's batting guard mark too... Not for taking sharp catches though."

Commentator Harsha Bhogle discussed the incident with Ajit Agarkar and Nick Knight during the lunch interval on Monday. While both players felt that the act wasn't deliberate, users on Twitter slammed Smith. ‘Cheater Smith’ started trending on social media after several users pointed out Smith’s actions and called it against the spirit of the game.

“Umpire let you down, India reviewed 5 decision and 5 on field decisiom were overturned!! @ICC Smith you have lost all the respect, play cricket only if you treat it as gentleman game!! Smith should be heavily fined or banned or next 2 match's @BCCI @CricketAus,” a user tweeted.

"Australia's Steve Smith shadow-batted as he came to the crease after the drinks break, and proceeded to remove Rishabh Pant's guard marks," tweeted another user along with the video of the act.

"Sandpaper in South Africa, scuffing pitch in Australia, what a player Steve Smith is. Performs everywhere," tweeted another. This user was referring to Smith, who scored 131 and 81 in the third Test, was handed a one-year ban for his role in the Newlands Test match ball-tampering scandal. David Warner was also banned for one year while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months.