Step up surveillance, wear masks: Union Health Minister amid COVID concerns

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses a threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country.

Amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the world, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday, December 22, asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations. He also said that the continuously evolving nature of the virus poses a threat to global health in a way that impacts virtually every country. Hereâ€™s what Mandaviya said in a statement in the Lok Sabha â€”

> In view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations, he said that states need to focus on ensuring effective awareness of COVID-appropriate behaviour including the use of masks, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene practices, and physical distancing.

> Mandaviya said states have been advised to focus on heightened surveillance within the community and to undertake requisite control and containment measures

> He said states have also been advised to increase the whole genome sequencing of all positive cases for the timely detection of newer variants if any.

> Mandaviya said states should ensure the coverage of COVID-19 vaccine's precaution doses are increased and awareness about them raised.

> The minister also said two per cent random sampling of all international passengers has begun from Thursday, December 22 at all international airports to minimise the risk of ingress of any new variant into the country

India has been reporting 153 new cases on an average every day, while 5.87 lakh cases are being recorded on a daily basis across the world, the minister said in his statement.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reviewing the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting on Thursday afternoon, officials said. The meeting comes a day after Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places and getting vaccinated.