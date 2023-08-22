Stay on Lakshadweep MP’s conviction in attempt to murder case set aside by SC

In January this year, the Kavaratti Sessions Court convicted four people, including Faizal, in an attempt to murder case of a Congress party leader during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

news News

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, August 22, set aside Kerala High Court's order staying the conviction of Lakshadweep MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader PP Mohammed Faizal in an attempt to murder case. A bench comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan remitted the matter back to the High Court for a fresh consideration, while clarifying that Faizal will continue as an MP in the meantime.

The Kerala High Court, on January 25, stayed his conviction by the Kavaratti Sessions Court in an attempt to murder case. The Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep had moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC order. The SC bench said that the High Court did not consider the true position of law with respect to stay on conviction. In its impugned order, the Kerala HC suspended the conviction saying that if fresh elections would be conducted, enormous expenses would ensue.

In January this year, the Kavaratti Sessions Court convicted four people, including Faizal, in an attempt to murder case of a Congress party leader during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls. They were sentenced to imprisonment of various terms for different offences including 10 years imprisonment under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Soon after the conviction, on January 13, the Lok Sabha secretariat disqualified him as an MP.

Following this, Faizal approached the Kerala High Court, which stayed his conviction. However, even after the stay, the notification of his disqualification was not withdrawn. He then approached the SC in March this year, citing section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which states that the disqualification of an MP ceases to operate if the conviction is stayed by the appellate court under section 389 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, and his disqualification was withdrawn on March 29.

Read: 'What fundamental right is violated?': SC to disqualified Lakshadweep MP

With inputs from IANS.