Partner

'Stay at home, we’ve got you': Amazon’s frontline heroes send messages to customers across India

Amazon’s associates have written heart-warming letters about the precautions they’re taking to keep themselves and us safe, while they bring us everything we need.

During the lockdown, it is important to stay home to stay safe. It is risky to step outside even to get essentials. To allay our anxieties, Amazon’s associates have written heart-warming letters about the precautions they’re taking to keep themselves and us safe, while they bring us everything we need.

Hundreds of associates across Amazon India’s operations network - the people who pick, pack, ship, transport and deliver essential products for those who need it the most - wanted to send in their views. They took time out from their work day to write to Indians who rely on e-commerce. This especially includes people who are most vulnerable such as the elderly, those living alone, and people residing in containment zones.

These handwritten letters – inspirational, heartwarming and thought-provoking – give customers a peek into the thoughts of frontline heroes who play a crucial role protecting citizens.

In their letters, they assure us of several important things.

1. That it is better for us stay home and let them bring us what we need

“In such difficult times when you have to be at your home, providing you with essentials is our responsibility. We are taking utmost care while delivering orders. Our facility is kept in a clean and hygienic condition,” wrote an associate in Pune.

2. That they are taking every single necessary hygienic precaution, right from the Fulfilment centres until they reach our doorsteps

Addressing anxiety among customers about safety and precautionary measures, Pramod Kamble from Kolhapur writes: “I am working hard to deliver essential goods that you need in this critical situation. I follow all the hygiene and cleanliness rules before I deliver your items. I deliver your order after properly washing and sanitizing my hands. I don’t forget to wear a mask and take care to keep myself at least six feet away from people. All these are followed to keep you and your family safe.”

Sushma Malawat, who works in a Fulfilment centre, adds, “In the sorting area, we take all care regarding sanitation and sanitization. Cleaning is done religiously and we have easy access to sanitizer which we use 4-5 times a day. We are constantly reminded of social distancing and always maintain six feet distance from each other. We do all we can to protect ourselves from infections so that we are able to work safely as also keep others safe.”

3. That they are proud of being able to help their fellow citizens in this time of distress

Several associates wrote about their responsibility towards customers, the care and precautions they take to ensure deliveries are safe, and the pride that they and their families feel in their role serving the country at this time. “My friends and my family are proud of me that we are helping the people at large during this time of distress caused by the pandemic,” said Neha Yada.

Shiba John from Delhi sums up their views: “Today I am able to serve my country by doing this kind of duty. I am very happy to serve my country. Even though we are not serving in military or medical establishments, we can still be certainly useful for our country in various ways.”

Her thoughts are mirrored by S. Vinod Kumar, an associate from Chennai who writes, “Let me thank you dear customer, for giving me this opportunity to serve you like the armed forces.”

To view the letters, visit the Amazon blog and watch this video of associates.

There is a lot to be thankful for in these difficult times. The tireless efforts of the people working at the frontlines, doing their level best to get us what we need while taking all the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, is definitely one of them.

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio in association with Amazon.