Stay at home, do light exercises: Telangana govt issues advisory for senior citizens

With 61 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of cases rose to 592.

With 61 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana on Monday along with one death, the state government has issued an advisory to senior citizens and asked them not to step out of their homes.

"Older/senior citizens are requested to stay in the house all the time and avoid having visitors at home. They can be actively mobile within the house and consider doing light exercise and yoga at home," the advisory stated.

"Ensure proper nutrition, eat home-cooked fresh hot meals, hydrate frequently and take fresh juices to boost immunity. Take your prescribed medicines regularly and in case of any symptoms, contact the nearest healthcare facility immediately," it added.

The advisory also asked them to communicate with their family members and friends over the phone or via video calls.

With one more death reported on Monday, the death toll in the state has gone up to 17. Five of the deaths were reported over the last three days. With 61 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of cases rose to 592. Till Sunday, 103 persons were discharged from hospitals.

With Greater Hyderabad alone accounting for 216 cases, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to pay more attention to the state capital. KCR held a high-level review meeting on measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus, implementation of lockdown and other issues.

"More cases are getting registered in the Greater Hyderabad area. Here there are more chances of the persons with positive cases quickly spreading it to others. Hence there should be a special strategy for Hyderabad," he said.

He asked officials to treat the 17 circles of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) as 17 units and appoint a special medical officer, municipal officer, a police officer and revenue officer in each unit. Pointing out that out of 246 containment centres created in the state, 126 are in Hyderabad alone, he asked officials to manage the centres more effectively.

The government has kept all laboratories and hospitals ready in view of the increase in the number of cases. Officials said infrastructure was ready to carry out 1,000 to 1,100 tests every day and to treat any number of patients.

