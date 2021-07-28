Gambling

The States That Allow Casinos in India

Gambling at casinos has exploded in popularity during recent years, not the least in India. Although it is illegal to conduct activities where you gamble with money, three states in India have established their own rules to make it work. However, these are states where you can gamble at land-based casinos, not where it is legal to gamble online.

Games that include gambling with money are a part of many cultures globally, including India as well. So, it is safe to say that a country with more than a billion inhabitants should be a haven for most land-based and online casinos. But due to strict gambling laws, it has been difficult for these gambling companies to operate in the country.

The market is, however, opening slowly but surely. Daman, Sikkim, and Goa are the three states in India that have decided to make it legal to operate and play at land-based casinos. When it comes to playing at online casinos, however, it still looks a bit gloomy due to the laws. Thus, Indian citizens must turn to online casinos outside the countryâ€™s border, such as American online casinos or European online casinos to gamble online.

Gambling illegal since 1867

The history of gambling in India as well as in most parts of the world goes back a long way. Games such as those present in casinos have been with humans for what feels like forever, even though things have changed quite a lot throughout the years. However, since 1867, all forms of casino games and betting have been banned under Indian law, whereas it is only in recent years that some parts of the country have started to let loose.

Daman, Sikkim, and Goa

Although it is against the law to conduct games where money is gambled in the country, some states have created their own rules. The states of Daman, Sikkim, and Goa have made it legal for gambling companies to operate in the country as well as gamblers in Daman, Sikkim, and Goa to play at a land-based casino. Goa is the state with the biggest market, whereas gamblers can find ten active casinos. Daman has just recently opened the first land-based casino with lots of games to explore.

Online casinos in India

As previously mentioned, it still looks a bit gloomy when it comes to online gambling in India due to the Public Gaming Act published in 1867. Despite increased pressure to allow online gambling and interest from Indian gamblers, it seems like the country needs some more time before the market opens further.

Despite this, many Indians still play at online casinos. This is because of the outdated laws against the casinos still allowing Indian citizens to gamble on online casinos that are outside Indiaâ€™s border. With that said, if the online casino is available in India, but not registered within the countryâ€™s border, Indian citizens can play. If you do decide to play at an online casino registered outside of India, make sure it is legal and operates under a license.