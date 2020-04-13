Stanza Living launches food distribution drive to support people impacted by COVID-19

As part of this drive, 5000 meals will be delivered in Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Indore every week.

Underscoring its commitment to support the community, Stanza Living, one of India’s largest shared living companies, has launched a food distribution drive to supply 5000 meals each week across Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Indore. Joining hands with local police authorities, the company will be providing meals to people stranded due to the lockdown and adversely impacted by scarcity of resources.

Stanza Living will be supplying hygienically-prepared meals to areas identified by the authorities, where those most affected by the pandemic like migrant workers and daily-wage earners can be supported. It is also reaching out to provide meals to on-ground staff of local bodies, frontline civic workers and more.

Speaking about the initiative, Sandeep Dalmia, MD and Co-founder, Stanza Living, said, “As a responsible corporate, we believe, we must leverage our resources to support the community in tough times. Our food distribution drive is a small gesture in this direction – to provide relief to the most vulnerable of our people and to those relentlessly working on ground with limited support. We express our gratitude to the local police authorities for enabling us to effectively drive the initiative and contribute to our country’s collective relief efforts.”

Stanza Living has recently taken a stream of initiatives aimed at addressing and resolving community-centric challenges in the wake of the pandemic. It has introduced flexible rates for its accommodations for people who are stranded in different cities on account of the lockdown. Further, the company is supporting local authorities and government bodies with accommodation spaces that they require for isolation/quarantine purposes. Stanza Living has also set up an ongoing Employee Contingency Fund where employees of the company across more than 10 cities have stepped up to pledge a part of their salaries to the fund, supported by contribution from the co-founders. The fund will be deployed to support any employee in the unfortunate instance of contracting the novel coronavirus.