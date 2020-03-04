Shared living company Stanza Living has expanded its value proposition by launching customised living spaces for working professionals. Starting with a combined 10,000 beds capacity across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Coimbatore, this will be a separate business line designed around the lifestyle needs of working professionals. At the same time, the company will continue deepening the foothold of its flagship student housing business in new and existing markets.

The shared living sector in India has largely been fragmented and unorganised, suffering from infrastructure and service quality gaps like – ill maintained and cramped buildings, poor quality food, lack of access to daily facilities and more. Stanza Living was conceptualised to reimagine this experience with its end-to-end managed, service-focused, technology-enabled living and accommodation solutions designed to suit the lifestyle needs of the new-age migrant consumer. Consumers can access a host of high-quality living solutions including vibrant, adaptively-designed residence spaces, chef-curated meals, WiFi, laundry service, housekeeping and round the clock security for hassle-free living.

Stanza Living’s solutions for working professionals have been developed after 10 months of research and planning, which also included interviews with 3,000 graduating students, entry-level working professionals, and property owners. The insights gathered on their lifestyle requirements have been used to create a customised shared living space for migrant working professionals.

Speaking on the business line extension, Anindya Dutta, MD and Co-founder, Stanza Living, said, “After building India’s largest student living company and successfully catering to student requirements across 10 cities, we feel this is the appropriate time to foray into the working professional category. Like our student offering, we have invested in understanding the nuanced needs of working professionals and will be launching a separateproduct offering designed for their lifestyle requirements. We are on target to grow this category multifold and consolidate our position as India’s largest shared living operator.”

In 2019, over 20 million Indians migrated domestically in search of better career and lifestyle opportunities. However, owing to the lack of quality accommodations, they have been dependent on sub-par, unorganised housing options. This has stoked the demand for high-quality, plug-and-play living spaces that are economical, accessible, and convenient. With its latest offering, Stanza Living says it will be able to combat this unaddressed crisis faced by India’s migrant population and offer dedicated living ecosystems tailored to the lifestyle needs of students and professionals. The company has already recorded early interest from existing consumers for its new vertical. Stanza Living is also exploring preferred residence-partner engagement with over 15 companies, for its working professionals category.

Conceptualised to re-imagine shared living experience, Stanza Living is a hospitality-led, fully-managed, technology-enabled offering, designed for migrant youth in India. Consumers can access a host of high-quality living solutions including adaptively-designed residence spaces, chef-curated meals, WiFi, laundry service, housekeeping and round the clock security, for hassle-free living.