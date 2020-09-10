Stamina, posture issues: Experts warn of effect of online classes on kids

While online connectivity has allowed many students to continue studies from their homes, it is beginning to throw up new challenges for their health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has meant that a lot of things need to be done remotely, including education. While online connectivity has allowed many students to continue studies from their homes, according to experts, it is beginning to throw up new challenges for their health – a direct result of having to sit in front of gadgets for classes for a better part of the day.

Dr Priya Ghosh, a physiotherapist, points out how this can adversely affect posture. “When kids are not used to online classes, the first thing they experience is neck and shoulder fatigue. The use of computers can lead to them having an unhealthy posture which, being kids, they may not be able to correct as they are not aware of it.”

She added, “The neck and shoulder are the first to be affected in the wrong postures when you are paying attention to the screen. Muscle fatigue could also build up in the eye muscles, or tension by looking at the screen. This can lead to blurriness in the vision accompanied by heavy headaches. Overall, because of inactivity, kids could also lose their stamina when it comes to physical activities because the demands on the body have reduced.”

Another physiotherapist, Dr Fiza Taj, who owns Wellness Clinic in Bengaluru added that apart from the eyes, shoulders and neck, children’s hands, back, fingers and the attention span will also be affected. “The attention span may reduce and students becoming more irritable,” she explained.

Dr Ghosh also adds that if a child is using a phone for online classes, it is more disadvantageous than using a laptop as the font size on the phone is smaller. “There is high strain on the eye and neck muscles and so, usage of mobile phones for online classes is not recommended.”

Long-term effects

Dr Taj said inactivity during the pandemic can lead to serious concerns later. She says, “Though the mobility that children have is greater compared to adults, if there is no movement it can lead to issues like obesity at an early age due to lack of cardiovascular activity, lack of muscle movement, and lactic acid that can be built up in joints. Another major effect is hyperactive behaviour. Further, when there is not much exercise or movements on a regular basis, it can lead to quicker injuries when routines start.”

“When it comes to children, development of muscular issues including muscle stiffness could eventually lead to discomfort and pain. Since children are in their growing age, the skeleton and muscular development are incomplete, and the need for playing and exercising is important,” Dr Ghosh added.

What can be done

Dr Taj stressed that to avoid these issues, there should be some movement for kids in between online classes too. “Children are supposed to have a minimum of two hours of running or playing that increases heart rate and helps build stamina.” Dr Ghosh added, “The recommended movement for children should be at least once every one hour, taking a few rounds around the room, free-flowing hand movements, shoulder and hand circles, stretching the body… drinking water is also a must.”

When it comes to posture, Dr Ghosh said, “The correct posture can differ with the child’s height, the table, and the chair height. The chair should also provide back support. Ideally one should sit 90 degrees at the joint of the chair. If kids’ legs are not touching their legs to the floor, they should have a footrest under their feet. The distance between the place they are sitting and the screen should be around one foot and it's important to keep the screen at the eye level.”

Mentioning some indoor activities for children less than 10 years, Dr Taj says, “Some exercises can include parents and children doing hip movement, tip toe walking. Such exercises can also be converted into creative games that children can enjoy.” Dr Ghosh added, “Throwing a ball that will involve hand movements, hopping on one leg can also be done at home. Recently, some parents are encouraging kids to do yoga which is another form of activity that kids can do for at least 10-15 minutes.”

Dr Ghosh also says that with restrictions easing, some cardio exercises like running, walking around, jumping and cycling can be encouraged, with proper precautions. “Breathing exercises are recommended, which also help ease stress from online classes.” Dr Taj added, “Any activity that increases the heart rate should be included in daily routine.”