Stalker stabs degree student in Telangana after harassing her for months

The incident took place in Nalgonda on Tuesday, and the woman suffered deep injuries on her face, forearms and abdomen.

news Crime

A degree student in Telangana was badly injured in a knife attack by a young man who had allegedly been stalking and harassing her over the past few months. The incident took place in Nalgonda on Tuesday, August 9. According to the police, the accused Rohit attacked Navya at Forest Office Park on Tuesday afternoon. Navya, a degree student from Panagal, was at the park with her friends when Rohit reportedly approached her and asked her to step aside to discuss something in private. He then allegedly took out a knife and stabbed her.

The woman sustained injuries on her face, hands, stomach and legs. Her friends rushed her to a hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical. The police launched a search for Rohit who fled after the attack, and he was nabbed hours later. Rohit is a second-year BBA student, while Navya is a third-year degree student studying in the same college as him, according to The New Indian Express. A case has been registered at the Nalgonda I Town police station.

A doctor treating Navya told TV9 that her condition is critical. “The facial injuries are deep, both forearms also have deep lacerations. We are yet to see to what extent any nerves were cut. The abdomen also has deep cuts, and we have to ascertain the extent of injuries,” the doctor said. Nalgonda DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) V Narsimha Reddy told the media that according to Navya’s father, Rohit had been stalking and harassing her for the past five to six months. “Navya’s brother had informed Rohit’s parents, who assured them that he wouldn’t bother her anymore. Since then, he hadn’t contacted her until this attack,” he said.

Earlier in April, a man in Hanamkonda slit the throat of a 23-year-old woman he had been harassing. The accused used a sharp object to slit the woman’s throat after an argument. On hearing her screams, neighbours rushed her to a hospital, where doctors said her injuries were superficial and she was out of danger.

With IANS inputs