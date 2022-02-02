Stalin writes to 37 parties, calls for all India federation for social justice

This included parties like the Congress, AIADMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Left parties, TRS, YSRCP and the Trinamool Congress among others.

A week after announcing that an ‘All India Federation for Social Justice’ would be launched, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to leaders of 37 political parties across the state, asking them to nominate party representatives for the federation. This included parties like the Congress, arch rival AIADMK, Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Left parties and the Trinamool Congress among others. He has said in the letter that the Federation will be a platform to ‘create a roadmap to take forward the battle for social justice in India’.

“As I write this, our unique, diverse, multicultural federation is under threat of bigotry and religious hegemony. These forces can only be fought, if all who believe in equality, self-respect and social justice unite together,” he said and added that it was not a question of ‘political gain’ but ‘re-establishing the pluralistic identity of our Republic’.

Citing the recent reservation granted for OBC, he said that the DMK party has “reaffirmed its commitment to battle for social justice at every turn,” but “reservations are not sufficient to ensure social justice.” Stalin said that “the oppressed must be accorded with positive affirmation to enable them to unshackle centuries of oppression and exclusion from mainstream society.”

Stalin said he firmly believed that the time has finally arrived to 'stand together as a true Union of States' to achieve such objectives. "We must unite with the same conviction and purpose as we did in order to establish the Mandal Commission. In each state, the oppressed classes are yearning to have the doors of opportunity opened to them," he said. The federation is expected to be a platform for all to create a roadmap to take forward the battle for social justice in the country and identify the areas in which more could be done and bring about a common minimum programme to be uniformly adopted by all states.

“We must take extraordinary steps to eradicate gender discrimination along with caste discrimination, and also enable the differently abled to compete in the mainstream,” he stated and added that the federation will be a common platform for them to work on and identify the areas where more can be done and bring about a common minimum programme to be uniformly adopted by all states.

Stalin made an appeal to the parties to nominate ‘appropriate individual(s)’ as representatives. “At this crucial juncture when repressive forces are challenging the progress made in the social justice front over decades, it is vital that all the progressive forces join hands to protect the interests of the oppressed,” he said.

A DMK release said the invite was sent to Sonia Gandhi (Congress), O Panneerselvam (AIADMK), Lalu Prasad Yadav (RJD), Farooq Abdullah (J&K National Conference), Sharad Pawar (NCP), D Raja (CPI), Sitharam Yechury (CPI-M), H D Deve Gowda (JD-Secular), N Chandrababu Naidu (TDP), Naveen Patnaik (BJD), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Mehbooba Mufti (J&K PDP) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena).

Arvind Kejriwal (AAP), K Chandrasekhar Rao (TRS), YS Jaganmohan Reddy (YSRCP), Hemanth Soren (JMM), N Rangasamy (NR Congress), Lalan Singh (JD-U), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Mayawati (BSP),Pawan Kalyan (Jana Sena), Velappan Nair (AIFB), Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM), KM Khader Mohideen (IUML) were among others who were requested to join. Renu Jogi (Janata Congress), Amrainder Singh (Punjab Lok Congress), Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD), Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti faction), Raj Thackeray (MNS), Om Prakash Choutala (INLD) were also invited besides Tamil Nadu parties, MDMK, PMK, VCK, MMK and KMDK.