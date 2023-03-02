Stalin should be PM, says Farooq Abdullah at TN CM's 70th birthday

In his remarks at a public function in Chennai to mark the 70th birthday celebrations of Stalin, he termed Stalin India's hope and called on him to be in national politics.

news Stalin birthday

Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday, March 1, said there are chances for DMK top leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to become the Prime Minister if Opposition parties come together and win the general election next year. In his remarks at a public function in Chennai to mark the 70th birthday celebrations of Stalin, he termed Stalin India's hope and called on him to be in national politics.

Abdullah, when asked on prospective Prime Ministerial candidates, said a decision could be taken on the best man to lead and unite the nation at the appropriate time after a united opposition achieves victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. On chances of Stalin becoming the Prime Minister, he told reporters: "Why not? Why can't he become the Prime Minister?"

To a question on opposition unity, he said Stalin and DMK have done very well. When the nation's diversity is protected, then unity is guarded, he said. Tamil Nadu's ruling party has done well on nurturing Opposition and national unity. Abdullah also called upon the opposition parties to work as a single front.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Prime Minister candidate was immaterial but opposition unity was the need of the hour. Lauding Tamil Nadu for being an industrial hub as well as a welfare state, he also blessed Stalin, saying: "I have all the rights to bless you as I am 81 and you are only 70."

Samajwadi Party President and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said that Stalin was working for the welfare of the people of his state and added that he was not against any faith. He also praised Stalin for opposing farm laws.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav praised the Dravidian movement and Stalin's leadership, adding that political parties of north India must focus on social justice issues. He also condemned the idea of an India that looks down on marginalised communities with contempt.