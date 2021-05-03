Stalin likely to take oath on May 7, here's a look at who could be in his cabinet

Duraimurugan who won with a slim margin in Katpadi will be the first to choose a portfolio as he is second in command to Stalin.

The DMK is set to form government in Tamil Nadu after a decade and party chief MK Stalin will be swearing in as Chief MInister on May 7. The DMK's general secretary Durai Murugan has called for a meeting of elected MLAs on May 4 but this is a mere formality where Stalin will be elected as the legislature party leader.

But the bigger question on everybody's minds is who will be appointed to key positions in Stalin's cabinet. Sources in the DMK say that Duraimurugan who won with a slim margin in Katpadi will be the first to choose a portfolio as he is second in command to Stalin.

"He is expected to take either the Public works department or the Finance department," says a source in the party. Meanwhile PTR Thiyagarajan who retained the Madurai Central with over a margin of 33,000 votes is likely to get the Finance portfolio or Industry if Duraimurugan chooses the former.

Thangam Thennarasu who won with a margin of over 60,000 votes in Tiruchuli where he was elected for the third term meanwhile is also being considered for a ministerial berth. He had been minister for School Education of Tamil Nadu during 2006-2011.



"This time he is being considered for Education, Environment and for the Tamil Language and culture posts," says the source.



The Health department which will play a pivotal role in addressing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the state meanwhile could be given to either Ma Subramanian or to Thangam Thennarasu. The former won from the Saidapet constituency and was Chennai's mayor between 2006 and 2011.



"Ma Subramanian is someone who will get on the ground and get his hands dirty. He will make sure work is done and those are the kind of ministers we need now," says the DMK source.

Tirichurapalli West MLA and senior DMK leader KN Nehru is also under consideration for important portfolios including electricity.

As for women MLAs, Thoothukudi MP Geetha Jeevan is under consideration for education or women and child welfare portfolios.

Amongst the younger crop, Thiruverumbur MLA and DMK youth Secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin's close friend Anbil Mahesh is likely to get a cabinet berth.

"He will be getting a cabinet berth though it is unclear which portfolio it will be," says the source.