Stalin hits out at Chennai Corpâ€™s user charges for garbage removal, calls it â€˜undemocraticâ€™

Greater Chennai Corporationâ€™s user charges comes into force from January 1, 2021.

DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday hit out at the Tamil Nadu's AIADMK government over the Greater Chennai Corporation's decision to levy user fee on property owners for garbage removal from January 1, 2021 onwards.

In a statement, Stalin, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said the user fee will be an additional financial burden on the families already hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that after awarding the contract for garbage clearance to a private company, the government is now announcing that the residents will have to pay for garbage clearance.

Stalin noted that the user fee will also be applicable for organisers of social, religious and other events in public space based on the number of participants (Rs 5,000 for participants less than 500, Rs 10,000 for between 501-1,000 and Rs 20,000 for participants over 1,000), which will result in a lot of problems.

The DMK leader said religious events are held in public spaces including roads, while various organisations also hold protests in public places, and levying a charge is against democracy.

Noting that Chief Minister K Palaniswami does not have the time to conduct the elections for Greater Chennai Corporation to elect the Mayor and the councillors, Stalin wondered how an IAS officer can issue an order to levy a charge on the residents without any discussion and deliberation in the elected body.

The Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner in a statement on Tuesday said the user fee for residential building with a built up area up to 500 sq ft will be Rs 10 per month, for 501-1,200 sq ft Rs 25 per month, 1,201 sq ft-2,400 sq ft Rs 50 per month and over 2,401 sq ft Rs 100 per month.

For commercial establishments, places of worship, and schools, the monthly garbage clearance charge will be Rs 500.