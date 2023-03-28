Stalemate to continue in Parliament, budget session may end early

The session is scheduled to end on April 6, but with continued logjam over various issues, sources are saying that it may be adjourned sine die soon.

news Politics

With the stalemate continuing in Parliament, the ongoing Budget session is likely to be wound up early. The session is scheduled to end on April 6, but with continued logjam over various issues, sources are saying that it may be adjourned sine die soon. The opposition has decided to remain steadfast on its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani group matter.

Opposition MPs moved adjournment notices in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, March 28, on the JPC demand and also against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. Leaders of the opposition parties on Monday attended a meeting at the residence of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge and decided to continue their protest over the JPC. Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was present in the meeting.

Mallikarjun Kharge said after the meeting, "To save one man, Modi is trampling the interests of 140 crore people. To protect PM's 'Param Mitr', BJP stalls Parliament that discusses people's issues. If no wrong is committed, why is the government shying away from the Opposition's demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee?"

The Congress will organise a major show with 35 press conferences in two days to highlight the Adani issue. The other parties which attended the meeting are DMK, NCP, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, MDMK, KC, TMC, RSP, RJD, J&K NC, IUML, VCK, SP and JMM. The opposition parties have collectively decided to press for the JPC demand and stage protests in Parliament.