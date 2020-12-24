Staggered classes, teachers to get COVID-19 test: Guidelines for Karnataka govt schools

Parents will be given the choice of sending students to school.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued a fresh set of guidelines for restarting schools for Classes 10 and 12. Guidelines were also released for restarting the Vidyagama scheme for Classes 6 to 9. As per the guidelines, school for students of Classes 10 and 12 will commence from January 1 and for Class 11, it will commence on January 15. The Vidyagama scheme for students of Classes 6 to 9 will begin on January 1. Parents will be given the choice of sending students to school from these dates.

The decision to reopen schools will be reviewed on December 28 and 29 after the emergence of the new strain of the virus. Teachers will have to get a negative COVID-19 test certificate before returning to teach in schools.

The guidelines stated that classes will be held in two shifts â€” from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 4 pm, on alternate days, for students in the Vidyagama scheme. Regular classes for Class 10 students will be held every day from 10 am to 12.30 pm. School authorities have the freedom to change the schedule to fit their demands.

The guidelines also specified stringent implementation of COVID-19 distancing rules and to adopt methods used while holding examinations in schools this year. If any student or teacher shows symptoms of COVID-19, they will be isolated in a room in the school and district health authorities will be immediately notified.

Teachers over 50-years old will have to use a face shield in addition to a mask. Students and teachers will be urged to carry water from their home for drinking. Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that the state government's main intention is to safeguard children and parents' interests. "We are also planning to have another round of sero surveillance survey, in order to know the trend and prevalence of the pandemic in the state," he said.

Degree and engineering colleges in the state were reopened on November 17, while medical and paramedical colleges reopened on December 1 after being shut down for nearly nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government school students in the state have not had online education unlike their private school counterparts. The Vidyagama scheme started earlier in the year was halted in October after reports of COVID-19 cases.