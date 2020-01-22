SSI Wilson murder: TN govt recommends NIA probe

The accused, Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq, are under judicial custody.

news Crime

The Tamil Nadu government has reportedly recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the murder of Special Sub Inspector Wilson in Kaliyakkavilai checkpost in Kanyakumari district on January 8. The Tamil Nadu police had earlier invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the two accused, Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq. The state government recommendation, along with a submission of documents related to the arrest of the duo, was made on Wednesday to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Y Wilson, an SSI with the Tamil Nadu police, was stationed at the Kaliyakkavilai checkpost to check the movement of medical and poultry waste from Kerala into Tamil Nadu. In the wee hours of January 8, Wilson was shot dead by two men, who were later identified as Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq using CCTV footage of the spot. The duo were apprehended from Udupi railway station in Karnataka on January 14. The district police had registered an FIR against the duo under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (Punishment for murder) and the Arms Act.

The accused were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. They are lodged at the Palayamkottai prison in Tirunelveli district.

Kanyakumari Superintendent of Police N Sreenath had earlier told the media that the two accused were upset over the arrest of their aides and hence killed Wilson to take revenge on the police. Adding that the men had confessed to their crime to the police, the SP noted that they had also allegedly planned coordinated attacks using suicide bombers on January 26.

Tamil Nadu police had previously confirmed to TNM that the two men were both wanted by the National Investigation Agency.

The deceased police officer was set to retire from the force in five months. He had been hospitalised for two months following an accident and had only rejoined the police force four days prior to his murder.