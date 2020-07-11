The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against six persons in the SSI Wilson murder case on Friday.

On January 8, Special Sub Inspector (SSI) Wilson was shot dead by two armed assailants while he was on duty at Kaliyakkavali in Kanniyakumari district. Following this, the Kanniyakumari police zeroed in on the accused, Abdul Shameem and Y Thowfeek. However, the state government recommended a probe by the National Investigation Agency suspecting a larger network among the arrested accused. The NIA took up the case and it was re-registered on February 1.

On Friday, following the probe, NIA filed a chargesheet against six people, viz. Abdul Shameem of Kanyakumari, Y Thowfeek of Kanyakumari, Khaja Mohideen of Cuddalore, Mahboob Pasha of Bengaluru, Ejas Pasha of Bengaluru, and Jaffar Ali of Cuddalore. The accused have been booked under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Arms Act.

The chargesheet said that the accused murdered the police officer with intention of creating terror among people, including police, as part of waging jihad.

As part of the larger conspiracy, the NIA report said that Khaja Mohideen was a member of the Islamic State (ISIS)/Daish. He radicalised Abdul Shameem and Thowfeek and recruited them into his terrorist gang to carry out operations against establishments. Khaja Mohideen also instructed three others, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha and Jaffer Ali, to procure illegal arms to carry out attacks.

The report also said, "The assailants had travelled to Kaliyakkavilai on January 8 and attacked SSI Wilson at around 9.20 pm. After committing the terrorist act, they escaped to Kerala and concealed the knife and illegal fire-arm used in the attack near Kerala State Road Transport Corporation Bus Stand in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam respectively. The assailants further proceeded to Kozhikode and changed their appearance. They then travelled to Maharashtra to live in disguise before returning to Udupi in Karnataka, where they were arrested on January 15."